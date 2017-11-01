Vacancies on Quadring and Sutton St Edmund Parish Councils

Have your say

A vacancy has occurred on Quadring Parish Council due to the resignation of Coun Christopher Pavely.

A Notice of Vacancy will now be published throughout Quadring Parish for a 14 day period, during which time ten electors from the parish can request that an election be held to fill this vacancy.

If no such request is made the Parish Council will fill this vacancy by co-option.

The deadline for ten electors to request an election is November 20. Any election would take place by January 25.

• A vacancy has also occurred on Sutton St Edmund Parish Council due to the resignation of Coun Geoffrey Lee.

The same conditions and dates apply as the Quadring vacancy.