‘Use it or lose it’ - Spalding music sessions need your support

A new series of music workshops for older adults may be in danger of folding - because of a lack of support.

Liz Lenton, Music Facilitator for charity SoundLINCS, is currently offering free percussion taster sessions at Ayscoughfee Hall Museum in Spalding every Thursday. They run from 11am-1pm until October 12.

Playing music is great for brain training Music Facilitator Liz Lenton

The plan was to continue the sessions after that for a small fee.

But so far, there’s been little uptake and if people don’t use the sessions they will lose them.

The aim of each workshop is to give people a chance to learn to play a percussion instrument and experiment with rhythm.

Liz said: “It has social, emotional and physical benefits. These sessions are for everyone - whether they have played an instrument before or not.

“It is great brain training. Playing music is said to stimulate the mind even more than doing puzzles or Sudoku. It’s also really good for coordination.

“From the workshops we hoped to form a group and if they had a particular style they wanted to explore - from reggae to heavy metal - we could do that.

“There would also be opportunities to perhaps link the group with other groups. It is totally up to what the group wants to do.

“The sessions are geared towards older adults but people who have special needs and physical needs can also learn to play an instrument.

“A lot of people think that they cannot play if they are disabled but there is an instrument that is suitable for everyone.”

The workshops are part of the ‘New Tricks’ project which also offers the successful Folk with a Twist sessions at Spalding’s South Holland Centre.

○ To take part in the sessions at Ayscoughfee just turn up between 11am-1pm on any Thursday until October 12.

Liz has been with SoundLINCS for 14 years and is also a talented singer/songwriter, having recorded three albums in Nashville with her band Auburn.

“Auburn is my alter ego,” she said.

In addition, she runs youth choir Vibe for 8-18 year olds at the South Holland Centre every Thursday evening during term time and is looking for new members.