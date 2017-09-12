Urgent call for more volunteers to help save Holbeach community bus service

The future of a Holbeach-based community bus service used by the elderly and young people is in doubt unless new volunteers come forward.

Holbeach and District Community Vehicle Committee, operators of the The Holbeach and District Bus, is short of members after the sudden resignation of two volunteers at short notice.

Chris Brandon-King, honorary treasurer of Holbeach & District Community Vehicle Committee.

The bus service has been going for more than 30 years, but a leading committee member has warned that it could stop unless two volunteers come forward to join the,

Honorary treasurer Chris Brandon-King said: “The premise behind starting up the community vehicle was largely to provide transport for people in outlying villages, long before the advent of an on-call bus service.

“But over the ten years I’ve been involved with it, the Holbeach Bus has changed quite considerably because the communities in outlying areas have largely gone by the wayside.

“The sort of people who are using the bus now are from Holbeach, Long Sutton and Sutton Bridge where there are sports clubs, youth groups, clubs for the elderly and disabled.

“But the main problems are, despite whatever we try and do, people say ‘we didn’t know there was a community bus’ and that two committee members who agreed to help us now say they can’t do it anymore.

“As the longest-standing member of the committee, I’ve been left in the lurch and without the support of one or two more volunteers, it’ll be difficult to keep the service going.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can call Chris Brandon-King on 07479 828111.

