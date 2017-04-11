UPDATE WEDNESDAY 4.30PM: Pair to face crown court trial after Spalding house fire

Two men have been sent for trial at crown court on charges related to a house fire in Spalding which injured two people.

Jason Lee Dodd (22) and Simon Harrison (24), both of Holyrood Walk, Spalding, appeared before Lincoln magistrates this morning (Wednesday) after they were arrested at the scene of the fire, in the same street, on Monday afternoon.

Dodd was charged with assault, affray and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, while Harrison faced a charge of affray.

Both men were remanded in custody ahead of a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on Monday, May 15 at 10am.

Two patients were taken to hospital, one to Peterborough City Hospital and the other to Pilgrim Hospital in Boston, as fire crews from Spalding, Holbeach and Crowland tackled the flames which broke out at about 5.45pm.

The cause of the fire, which badly damaged the house and a neighbouring property, is still under investigation by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue officers.

