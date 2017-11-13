UPDATE (Tuesday, 9.30am): Youth in court this morning over Holbeach school weapons incident

A 13-year-old boy will be appearing at court in Lincoln this morning over an incident at Holbeach Academy yesterday (Monday).

The boy has been charged with being in possession of an air weapon with intent to cause the fear of violence, and being in possession of a sharply pointed article on school premises.

He cannot be named because of legal reasons surrounding his age.

MONDAY, 4.34PM: Boy arrested at Holbeach school for alleged weapons offences

A 13-year-old boy was arrested at a Holbeach secondary school this morning (Monday) on suspicion of possessing weapons.

Police say they were called to the University Academy Holbeach at 9.12am and the teenager, believed to be a Year 9 student, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and possession of an air rifle with intent to cause fear.

No one was injured in the incident.

Around 2pm, the school sent out sent out a text message to some parents, reading: “There was an incident on school premises involving a pupil this morning. It was quickly dealt with by school staff and police were called. All pupils were and are safe.”

The school remained open and lessons continued as normal, although some parents picked up students early.