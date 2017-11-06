UPDATE, TUESDAY 8AM: Victims of Bicker Bar fatal crash were couple in 80s

Have your say

The victims of the crash on the A17 at Bicker Bar yesterday (Monday) are a couple in their 80s from Norfolk.

They were driving a green Volvo that collided with a HGV. Next of kin have been informed.

The road remained closed until 9pm.

UPDATE MONDAY 4.20PM: Two people die in crash on A17 at Bicker Bar

Two people have died after a two-car collision on the A17 at Bicker Bar roundabout, near Swineshead, earlier today.

It happened just after noon when emergency services, including an air ambulance, where called to an area near the Supreme Inns hotel.

The road is expected to be closed until midnight, according to Lincolnshire Police, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

MONDAY 2.30PM: ‘Serious’ crash on A17 near Swineshead

East Midlands Ambulance Service sent two vehicles and a paramedic to the Bicker Bar Roundabout, near the A17/A72 junction, where the cars collided just after noon today.

However, there were no reports of anyone having been taken to hospital.

MONDAY 12.50PM: ‘Serious’ crash on A17 near Swineshead

Emergency services are at the scene of what Lincolnshire Police describe as “a very serious collision” on the A17 near Swineshead.

The crash took place at Bicker Bar roundabout, on the A17/A52 junction, shortly after noon.

There are no details yet as to the vehicles involved or casualties but motorists are asked to avoid the area and follow diversions as the road is likely to be affected for some time.

More information will be reported as soon as it becomes available.