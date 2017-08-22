UPDATE TUESDAY 5PM: Pair arrested after immigration swoop in Spalding from Middle East, authorities confirm

Two men arrested on Spalding earlier today on suspicion of entering the UK illegally aware from Iran and Iraq, it has been confirmed.

The men, aged 32 and 34 respectively, were arrested at Springfield Nursery near Spalding’s Stumps Lane Industrial Estate in Camel Gate, at about 11.05am.

A Home Office spokesman said: “Immigration Enforcement was contacted by Lincolnshire Police at about 11.30am today after police officers attended an incident at Cammel Gate, Spalding.

“Police officers arrested two men, aged 32 and 34, who presented themselves as being from Iraq and Iran respectively.

“The Home Office will progress the cases of both men in accordance with immigration rules and where someone has no right to remain in the UK, we will take action to remove them.”

The men were reportedly found in a lorry normally used for transporting food and will be handed over to Home Office immigration control officers in due course.

However, it is not yet known what country the men had travelled from.