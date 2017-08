UPDATE TUESDAY 11.35AM: Casualty treated for ‘minor injuries’ after Bourne metal scrap yard fire

One person was treated for “minor injuries” during the major blaze at a metal recycling plant in Bourne, it has been confirmed today.

Emergency services from across Lincolnshire, as well as Cambridgeshire and Nottinghamshire, were involved in tackling the fire at the B.W. Riddle site in South Fen Road over the weekend.

Ten crews of firefighters from Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Cambridgeshire are at the B.W. Riddle metal recycling plant in Bourne. Photo: SG250817-311TW.

Firefighters from Crowland, Holbeach, Spalding, Kirton, Boston and Bourne took it in turns over the weekend to monitor the site which was open, as normal, today (Tuesday).

Speaking about the part its staff played during the fire, a spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 6.10pm on Friday from our colleagues in the fire service requesting assistance.

“We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, and our Hazardous Area Response Team, and one patient with minor injuries was treated at the scene.”

Meanwhile, Lincolnshire Police has thanked members of the public who helped them with alerting drivers about the closure of South Fen Road due to the fire.

The fire at B.W. Riddle Metal Recycling in Bourne. Photo: SG250817-315TW.

In the aftermath of the fire, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue has announced a number of free fire safety workshops for businesses to mark National Business Safety Week between September 11 and 15.

The first event will take place at Boston Fire Station, off Robin Hood’s Walk, Boston, on Monday, September 11, at 2pm, with a further workshop at Grantham Fire Station, off Harlaxton Road, Grantham, on Friday, September 15, also at 2pm.

SATURDAY 8.05PM: Scrap metal blaze an overnight challenge for fire crews

A large scrap yard blaze in Bourne took fire crews at least 15 hours to bring under control.

Specialist teams were on standby at the B.W. Riddle Metal Recycling plant fire in Bourne. Photo: SG250817-316TW.

At its height, 10 crews from Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Nottinghamshire were deployed to deal with the fire, which started when a large pile of scrap metal went up in flames at just after 4.50pm yesterday (Friday).

The scale of the fire at the B.W. Riddle metal recycling plant in South Fen Road came to light after Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that crews from three counties were drafted in to tackle it.

Large clouds of smoke could be seen from miles away and even though it was not thought to have be hazardous, people living nearby were advised to keep windows and doors closed.

The fire also led to the closure of South Fen Road, leaving drivers travelling to Bourne from Spalding having to divert through Baston and the A15, as the A151 between Twenty and Guthram Gowt is currently closed for resurfacing work, due to end on Friday.

Large clouds of smoke from the B.W. Riddle Metal Recycling plant fire could be seen for miles around. Photo: SG250817-303TW.

FRIDAY 8.50PM: Major blaze at metal recycling plant in Bourne

Fire crews from three counties are tackling a huge blaze at metal recycling plant in Bourne tonight.

The blaze broke out at the B.W. Riddle site in South Fen Road, between Bourne and Tongue End, at about 5.30pm.

Ten crews of firefighters from Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Cambridgeshire are at the site trying to contain the blaze.

VIDEO: Shocking scenes as blaze rages

Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles around and residents are being advised to keep doors and windows shut.

Large flames from the B.W. Riddle Metal Recycling plant fire. Photo: SG250817-314TW.

Police have closed the South Fen Road between Tongue End and Bourne, with up to water pumps being used to try and put out the blaze.

FRIDAY 5.55PM: Scrap metal blaze in Tongue End

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a large blaze involving scrap metal in Tongue End.

It happened at South Fen Road, between Tongue End and Bourne, at about 5.30pm.

More news as soon as we have it...