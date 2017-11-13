UPDATE (Tuesday, 1.30pm): Boy (13) remanded over weapons incident at south Lincolnshire school

A 13-year-old boy has today (Tuesday) appeared in court charged with being in possession of an air weapon with intent to cause fear of violence and being in possession of a bladed article at a south Lincolnshire school.

Police were called to the school just after 9am yesterday (Monday) after staff dealt with an incident involving a teenage pupil.

Lincolnshire Police confirmed they arrested a 13-year-old boy after being called to the secondary school at 9.12am.

No one was injured during the incident and the school was not closed.

The 13-year-old boy, who can not be named because of his age, this morning appeared at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

Wearing a grey jumper he spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address and remained standing as the charges against him were read out.

It is alleged that on November 13 the boy was in possession of a bladed article on school premises.

On the same date the boy is accused of possessing an air rifle with intent to cause fear of violence.

There was no bail application and magistrates remanded the boy in to secure accommodation. He will next appear at Lincoln Magistrates Court on November 20.

• Magistrates imposed reporting restrictions under Section 45 of the Youth Justice and Criminal Evidence Act 1999 which prevent identification of the defendant, witnesses or his school.

South Holland Neighbourhood Policing Sector Inspector Gareth Boxall said: “I cannot comment further on the incident itself as someone has been charged but we are continuing to support the school.

“Our Neighbourhood Policing Team have a good working relationship with the school. Our PCSOs and officers will continue to visit the school and be available to pupils, staff and parents to reassure them and help with any concerns they might have.

“I take this opportunity to remind everyone to use social media responsibly; you should not name anyone involved on social media. To do so could put you in contempt of court and jeopardise future court proceedings.”

Around 2pm, the school sent out sent out a text message to some parents, reading: “There was an incident on school premises involving a pupil this morning. It was quickly dealt with by school staff and police were called. All pupils were and are safe.”

The school remained open and lessons continued as normal, although some parents picked up students early.