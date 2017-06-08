Update: Traffic flowing on A17 at Sutton Bridge after tractor overturned

Traffic is flowing freely again on the A17 at Sutton Bridge after a tractor and trailer overturned.

Both tractor and trailer have been righted and the straw bales are stacked on the side of the road,

9.26am Thursday: Traffic has come to a standstill on the A17 after a tractor and trailer overturned at a roundabout on the Sutton Bridge side of Cross Keys Bridge.

The accident happened about half-an-hour ago and an operation is now underway to recover the vehicles.

A resident told us: “It’s stopped all the traffic both ways at the moment while they lift it.

“There’s hydraulic oil leaking onto the road.”

The tractor was pulling a trailer load of straw bales but they have remained on the trailer.