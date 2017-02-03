UPDATE: Traffic diversions continue after Cuckoo Bridge collapse

Traffic diversions are continuing in the area of Cuckoo Bridge, on the outskirts of Spalding, after a burst water main caused part of the bridge to collapse.

Reader Martyn Brisland told us: “A water main burst sweeping away half the road and the embankment of the North Drove Drain under Cuckoo bridge.

“The bridge is closed with signposted diversions.

“Anglian Water attended very quickly and within a few hours had replaced the main. They also phoned affected customers to inform them of the problem. However the damage to the road and river bank looks quite considerable.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire County Council highways said: “A section of the bridge collapsed last Friday as a result of a burst water main. The road is currently closed while the necessary repairs are made. At this stage, we don’t have a firm date for when it will re-open. In the meantime, traffic is being diverted via Horseshoe Road, South Drove, The Delph and North Drove.”

Anglian Water said repairs will be carried out by specialist contractors.

Emma Staples, from Anglian Water, said: “Unfortunately the water pipe that runs across Cuckoo Bridge – via a special pipe duct in the bridge – burst last Friday causing some damage to the bridge itself.

“Our engineers got to site as a priority to replace the damaged section of main. However, the bridge repair needs to be done by specialist contractors. We have agreed with the local highways team that they will repair the bridge on our behalf. This work is due to start week commencing February 13 and take around a fortnight.

“We are also looking to relay the whole length of main across the bridge, once the bridge is repaired, replacing the cast iron main with a PVC main which will prevent a similar problem in future.

“Thankfully the roads are well connected in this area allowing various diversions, but we are sorry for any disruption to customers living locally.”