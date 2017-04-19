UPDATE THURSDAY 4.15PM: Hospital treatment for patient hurt in Spalding kitchen fire

A woman was treated in hospital for unspecified injuries after a kitchen fire in Spalding, East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) has confirmed today.

Fire crews from Spalding and Donington helped a woman to safety from a house in Malvern Avenue, off Ladywood Road, after the fire was reported at about 11.30am yesterday.

An EMAS spokesman said: “We received a call from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service requesting medical assistance at the address.

“We sent a paramedic in a fast response vehicle and a crewed ambulance, with one person taken to Boston Pilgrim Hospital for further treatment.”

Firefighters helped a woman after a cooker caused a kitchen fire in Spalding earlier today.

Crews from Spalding and Donington were called to a house in Malvern Avenue, off Ladywood Road, at about 11.30am.

Fans were used to ventilate the kitchen after the fire which started when a hob was left on by mistake.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “Two of our fire officers who were first on scene led a female to safety who was inside the property.”