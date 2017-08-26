UPDATE SATURDAY 8.05PM: Scrap metal blaze an overnight challenge for fire crews

A large scrap metal blaze in Bourne took fire crews at least 15 hours to bring under control, it has emerged tonight.

At its height, ten crews from Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire and Nottinghamshire were deployed to deal with the fire which started when a large pile of scrap metal went up in flames at just after 4.50pm yesterday (Friday).

Ten crews of firefighters from Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Cambridgeshire are at the B.W. Riddle metal recycling plant in Bourne. Photo: SG250817-311TW.

The scale of the fire at the B.W. Riddle metal recycling plant in South Fen Road came to light after Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed today that crews from three counties were drafted in to tackle it.

Large clouds of smoke could be seen from miles away and even though it was not thought to have be hazardous, people living nearby were advised to keep windows and doors closed.

The fire also led to the closure of South Fen Road itself, leaving drivers travelling to Bourne from Spalding to divert through Baston and the A15 to reach Bourne.

This was due to the closure of the A151 between Twenty and Guthram Gowt for resurfacing work which is due to end on Friday, September 1.

The fire at B.W. Riddle Metal Recycling in Bourne. Photo: SG250817-315TW.

FRIDAY 8.50PM: Major blaze at metal recycling plant in Bourne

Fire crews from three counties are tackling a huge blaze at metal recycling plant in Bourne tonight.

The blaze broke out at the B.W. Riddle site in South Fen Road, between Bourne and Tongue End, at about 5.30pm.

Ten crews of firefighters from Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and Cambridgeshire are at the site trying to contain the blaze.

Specialist teams were on standby at the B.W. Riddle Metal Recycling plant fire in Bourne. Photo: SG250817-316TW.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/Topxy2KtKQg

Plumes of smoke can be seen for miles around and residents are being advised to keep doors and windows shut.

Police have closed the South Fen Road between Tongue End and Bourne, with up to water pumps being used to try and put out the blaze.

FRIDAY 5.55PM: Scrap metal blaze in Tongue End

Large clouds of smoke from the B.W. Riddle Metal Recycling plant fire could be seen for miles around. Photo: SG250817-303TW.

Firefighters are currently at the scene of a large blaze involving scrap metal in Tongue End.

It happened at South Fen Road, between Tongue End and Bourne, at about 5.30pm.

More news as soon as we have it...

Large flames from the B.W. Riddle Metal Recycling plant fire. Photo: SG250817-314TW.