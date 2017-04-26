Update: Pinchbeck Road is clear after lunchtime accident

Pinchbeck Road in Spalding has cleared following a two-vehicle accident at lunchtime today (Wednesday).

• 1.56pm today: There are long tailbacks on Pinchbeck Road, Spalding, following an accident involving a car and an NHS Community Response Unit.

Police and ambulances are on the scene but no injuries have been reported following the two vehicle crash.

Traffic has been reduced to a single lane and police are on the scene directing traffic.

There are long tailbacks with traffic queuing to enter or leave the town.

The accident happened a few yards from the junction with Fern Drive.