UPDATE: People rally to pay respects to Surfleet WW2 veteran on final journey

A Second World War veteran made his final journey on Tuesday and people answered a rallying call from The Royal Air Force (RAF) Association to attend his funeral service.

The association put out a plea to the people of Surfleet as Edward Scott (91) “has few known family and it is feared that he will have no one to commemorate him as he is laid to rest”.

The service took place at Surfleet Crematorium and there were 53 people there to pay their respects as well as standard bearers from the RAF Association and The Royal British Legion.

A spokesman for the association said: “It always warms the heart to see how many people turn out for these funerals.”

Mr Scott served in the RAF as part of 154 Squadron during the Second World War as an engineer, but the RAF Association has no record of what he did after he left the service.

Ken Willows, who chairs Spalding branch of the Lincolns, believes a fresh attempt is being made to open a branch of the RAF Association in Spalding but says things aren’t easy for ex-service organisations as members advance in years.

