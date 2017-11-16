UPDATE: More delays expected for Spalding motorists

Have your say

(THURSDAY, 2.20PM): Western Power has apologised for delays this morning to motorists coming into Spalding.

But it is feared problems will continue while contractors work to reinstate a stretch of road in Wardentree Lane.

Motorists were caught up in delays on major routes into Spalding this morning. (Library image).

A three-way traffic light system has been set up between the Morrisons roundabout and the roundabout near EMG Motor Group.

It comes after emergency work was carried out to repair an underground fault there yesterday.

However, traffic was still queueing in the area this afternoon due to the temporary lights system.

A spokesman for Western Power said: “We apologise for the delays caused and are working as quickly as we can to reinstate the road.”

THURSDAY 10.15AM: Drivers coming into Spalding this morning (Thursday) have reported queues from all major routes into the town.

Traffic was seen backing up from both directions on the A16 to the Springfields roundabout from around 8.30am. In one direction, there were queues as far as the Surfleet roundabout.

Motorists also reported queueing traffic on the A151 (Holbeach Road), from the direction of Holbeach and past Baytree Garden Centre at Weston.

Another motorist said it took her an hour to get to work this morning from her home in Quadring.

It is thought the delays were due to temporary traffic lights on Wardentree Lane, Spalding.