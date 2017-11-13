UPDATE (MONDAY,1.30PM): A17 open again at Sutterton after ‘very serious’ accident

Have your say

The A17 at Sutterton has reopened after being closed for seven hours following a ‘very serious’ accident this morning.

MONDAY (9.26AM): A17 closed at Sutterton after ‘very serious’ accident

The A17 at Sutterton has been closed following a very serious collision involving a motorbike and a car.

The incident happened at 5.45am this morning (Monday) near the junction with the B1397.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time and drivers are asked to follow diversions and avoid the area if possible.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers at the scene should call 101, quoting incident number 36 of November 13.