UPDATE: Missing Bourne woman Stacy Macfarlane has been found

A missing woman who had been missing since Sunday has been found.
Stacy Macfarlane (31), hadn’t been seen since she left her home and her family were eager to speak to her.
She has links to both Bourne and the Hampshire area.
A missing woman who had been missing since Sunday has been found.
Stacy Macfarlane (31), hadn’t been seen since she left her home and her family were eager to speak to her.
She has links to both Bourne and the Hampshire area.
Almost Done!
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.