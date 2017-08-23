UPDATE: Man injured in Spalding accident flown to Addenbrooke’s

A male pedestrian has been injured following a collision with a car on Pinchbeck Road in Spalding.

The accident is at the traffic lights at the junction with Westlode Street and New Road.

The incident happened shortly before 12.30pm and the air ambulance landed on Sir Halley Stewart playing field at 1pm.

The road was closed at the junction with New Road and Kings Road and is also affected traffic on Westlode street. Traffic was diverted down Broad Street.

The man was taken by air ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, Cambridge, and another patient was taken by land ambulance to Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

Any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers at the scene are asked to call 101, quoting incident number 189 of 23rd August.