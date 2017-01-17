UPDATE: Lorry driver charged after Peppermint Junction crash

A Spanish lorry driver has been charged with driving without due care and attention after an accident at the Peppermint Junction in Holbeach yesterday (Monday).

Ionita Bran (43) will appear before Lincoln Magistrates this morning.

Four people were injured when the lorry collided with a carat 11.30 am yesterday, including a man in his seventies who was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

Diversions were in place for several hours.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to Police should call 101 with incident reference number 140.