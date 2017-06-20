UPDATE FRIDAY 12.30PM: Reset your watches to catch The Flying Scotsman in Spalding

The world-famous steam locomotive The Flying Scotsman is due to arrive in Spalding a little later than planned tomorrow (Saturday).

The iconic locomotive is expected into Spalding Rail Station from about 12.45pm as part of The Scarborough Flyer tour from the North Yorkshire seaside town to London King’s Cross.

This is because the tour, which was due to leave the city of York at 7.35am, is now due to set off just after 9.10am and arrive in Lincoln at 11.55am.

Rail enthusiasts keen to see The Flying Scotsman in action should allow at least 50 minutes for it to make its journey from Lincoln where it is due to set off at 11.55am.

TUESDAY 10.50AM: The Flying Scotsman heads to Spalding this weekend

A piece of railway heritage comes to Spalding this weekend when The Flying Scotsman is due to pass through the area.

The visit is part of The Scarborough Flyer tour, from Scarborough to London King’s Cross, this Saturday, June 24, when the world-famous locomotive is due to arrive at Spalding Rail Station at about 9.45am.

West Norfolk travel firm The Railway Touring Company has organised the tour which will see The Flying Scotsman travel through York, Doncaster, Lincoln and Peterborough to London.

A statement on The Railway Touring Company’s website said: “The route will be a contrast of fast running and more leisurely rural scenic lines, giving ample opportunity for The Flying Scotsman to display its power.

“We take the scenic rural line to Gainsborough and enter Lincolnshire where The Flying Scotsman will continue its rural ramblings and cut across the flat lands of the Fens to reach south Lincolnshire and Spalding, famous as the centre of the UK flower industry.”

For more details of The Scarborough Flyer tour, visit http://www.railwaytouring.net/uk-day-trips/the-scarborough-flyer