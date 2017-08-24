UPDATE FRIDAY 11.10AM: Two people hurt in two-vehicle crash on A17 at Fleet Hargate

A crash on the A17 in Fleet Hargate involving a car and a HGV left two people hurt, it has been confirmed today.

The crash happened in Washway Road where police, fire crews and paramedics were called to at about 11am.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear to free one person who was taken to Pilgrim Hospital, Boston.

A second person was treated by paramedics at the scene.

