UPDATE: Car and motorbike in Spalding crash – rider goes to hospital

Have your say

An motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following an accident with a car in Commercial Road, Spalding, this afternoon.

Police have described the man’s injuries as “not life threatening”.

Wednesday, 2.27pm: Emergency services are on the scene of a crash between a car and a motorbike in Spalding.

The accident happened on Commercial Road, near to its junction with Albert Street, at about 1.40pm.

Police are not able to release details of injuries at this stage.

The incident has caused traffic to back-up with motorists stuck in queues.