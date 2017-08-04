UPDATE 11.05AM FRIDAY: Large fire in Wyberton under control

Firefighters are still tackling a fire in Wyberton after more than four hours but say it is well under control and there is no danger of it spreading. They expect to remain on site for some time.

FRIDAY 9.49AM: Firefighters are on the scene of a large blaze in the open in Wyberton and are using an aerial ladder platform as a water tower and three main jets to fight it.

They received the call to the blaze at Rowdyke Road at 6.34am. It involves pallets, logs and wood chippings and crews from Boston, Kirton, Holbeach, Spalding and Donington are on the scene.