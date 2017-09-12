Up to 40 jobs on offer if new Spalding Lidl store gets the go-ahead

Discount supermarket Lidl has submitted plans to build a state-of-the-art store on the old Welland Hospital site in Spalding.

The plans - received by South Holland District Council today (Tuesday September 12) - give details of a sustainable store at the site on Holbeach Road, with a 1,331m2 sales area and modern glass-fronted facade.

The supermarket will include an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.

Lidl’s regional head of property, Colin Rimmer, said: “We have received an incredible amount of support from the local community and are delighted to announce that we have submitted a planning application to South Holland District Council.

“If granted, this would mark a multi-million pound investment in the area and the creation of new jobs when the store opens. We look forward to receiving the decision in due course.”

Lidl currently has a store on Winsover Road, where any expansion is limited. The future of the store would be uncertain if permission is granted for the new store plans.

Is there a plan for Welland Hospital site?