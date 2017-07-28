United front to take on speeding in Cowbit

Parish, district and county councillors are all united in calling for traffic calming measures in Cowbit.

“Cowbit Parish Council has been complaining about it and there’s a need now for traffic calming measures because the volume of traffic on Barrier Bank is less than it was, so vehicles are going faster.

“I understand that the results from the Speed Indicator Device in Cowbit showed some traffic to be travelling at speeds higher than the national limit (60mph).

“We don’t know whether they were ambulances or police cars but ever since the average speed cameras were put up on the A16, some drivers have tried to avoid them by using Barrier Bank instead.”

A Lincolnshire County Council highways spokesman said: “Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership has previously carried out work to tackle speeding in the area, improving local signage and installing a fixed speed camera on Barrier Bank.

“Before any additional measures could be introduced, the situation would need to be investigated further.”