Unexplained deaths linked with missing woman appeal

Police are investigating the unexplained deaths of two people in Lutton.

The bodies of a male and female were found at a house in the village and police are investigating the cause of death and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Police vehicles outside a property in Colley's Gate, Lutton today (Monday).

Whilst the deaths are unexplained, they are not seeking anyone else in connection with this enquiry.

They are linking the deaths to the disappearance of 50-year-old Lutton mother-of-two Bernice Williams, who has been missing for more than two weeks.

The Sutton Bridge Westmere Primary School teacher has not been seen since Saturday, March 25 and police on Friday appealed for her to contact them direct on 101 to assure them she was safe and well.

They also wanted to hear from anyone who thought they may have seen the Lutton St Nicholas churchwarden since March 25 or thought they knew where she might be. She was described as slim, about 5’4” tall with dark shoulder length hair.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting reference number 217 of April 7.