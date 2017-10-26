UAH to show off 6th form life at open evening

University Academy Holbeach is holding an open evening for prospective sixth-formers next week and wants to show students just what is on their doorstep.

Sixth Form Student Manager Sally Goodacre said: “We will be showing all of our subject areas and what you can do, from trade, to academic and vocational.”

And she is proud that Ofsted, in its 2016 report, said that pupils experience “gobsmacking” facilities and “thrive as a result”.

She said: “We have quite a far reaching curriculum that we can offer so it is not just limited to academic courses like BTEC and A-levels.”

The sixth form also offers trade subjects including motor vehicle maintenance, brickwork, electrical installation, joinery, plumbing and hairdressing and beauty therapy.

That’s besides IT and media courses, including film and TV production, software engineering and magazine production.

And Sally said that trade courses such as motor vehicle maintenance are not just limited to girls.

She said: “We do get generally boys doing those courses but if we have eight boys we’ll also have a couple of girls. More of these subjects are being chosen now by girls too.

“Our facilities are bespoke and were purpose-built for the subjects we offer. We want to show people what is available on their doorstep. We have the latest, up-to-date equipment.

“At the open evening students will be demonstrating what they have been learning so, for example, in motor vehicle maintenance you’ll see the students working on a car or using diagnostic machines.”

UAH currently has 310 students in its sixth form and boasts a 99.8 per cent pass rate.

The open evening is from 6-8pm on Thursday, November 2, at its site in Park Road, Holbeach, with an introduction speech at 6.30pm.

