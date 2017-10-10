U3A bid found farewell to John

Spalding and District U3A held its annual general meeting at Surfleet Village hall and bade fond farewells to committee member Jon Healey, who was presented with plants as a thank you for all his hard work.

Jon has been the group’s co-ordinator for the last three years and interest groups are the lifeblood of the U3A movement.

He will continue to lead the Rockin Chairs band for the foreseeable future though.

The remaining committee members were re -elected unopposed for another year.

Pictured are, back row, from left – Sylvia Bush, Margaret Crossgrill, Bernice Adcock, chair Rosemary McClements, vice-chair Gill Allen; front – treasurer Wendy McCallum, Richard Groombridge and Jon Healey. Photo: SG051017-200TW