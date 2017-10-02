Two men charged after separate shoplifing cases in Spalding

A 32-year-old man has been charged with stealing just over £70 pounds worth of alcohol from a shop in Spalding.

Matthew Dye was arrested by police after they were called to the Aldi store in Winsover Road just after 11am yesterday (Sunday).

Dye is due to appear at Boston Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 1, charged with theft from a shop.

Meanwhile, another man is facing separate shoplifting and public order charges after an incident at Holland Market at about 1.30pm last Friday.

John Hopkins (40), also of Spalding, was arrested at Sainsbury’s on suspicion of having stolen alcohol, food and an electrical item worth a total of £48.

He was released on conditional bail until Wednesday, October 25, when Hopkins is due before Boston magistrates on charges of disorderly conduct and theft from a shop.

Both incidents came to light through the ShopWatch scheme run by Spalding and District Chamber of Commerce.

Inspector Gareth Boxall, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for South Holland, said: “As with all retail theft, we will work closely with the ShopWatch scheme to prevent further retail offending.”