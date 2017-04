Two men who were arrested following a fire at a property in Spalding have been charged.

Jason Lee Dodd (22), of Holyrood Walk, has been charged with assault, affray, and possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Simon Harrison (24), of the same address, has been charged with affray.

Both men will appear before Lincoln magistrates this morning (Wednesday).

