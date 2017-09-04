Two men arrested in Spalding on suspicion of vehicle theft

Police arrested two men in Spalding on suspicion of stealing a vehicle over the August Bank Holiday weekend.
The men, aged 21 and 24, were stopped in Cowbit Road, Spalding, at about 1am on Saturday, August 26.
It followed reports to police that the vehicle had been stolen a week earlier from Peterborough where both men arrested actually live.
They were taken to Peterborough Police Station for questioning.
Almost Done!
Registering with Spalding Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.