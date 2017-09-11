Two dead after Wolferton plane crash

Two people have died after a light aircraft crashed into marshland near Wolferton today (Monday).

The pilot – a man in his 50s – and his female passenger, in her 70s, have died.

Emergency services were called just before 11am after reports of a crash landing and both were pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other casualties.

The coastguard, fire service and ambulance service also attended the scene and the incident is now being investigated by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch.

A statement on its website said: “The AAIB has sent a team to investigate a light aircraft accident that occurred north of King’s Lynn, Norfolk.”