‘Twilight killers’ were victim’s daughter and her boyfriend

Kim Edwards has been named along with Lucas Markham as the killers of Lizzie and Katie Edwards.

Markham and Edwards, both now 15, were branded “cold, calculated and callous” when they were each sentenced to serve a minimum 20 years in jail after carrying out the murders in April 2016.

The pair became Britain’s youngest ever double murderers when they were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court last October and following a hearing at the Court of Appeal, judges lifted the restriction on Markham and Edwards being named.

Detective Superintendent Martin Holvey, lead investigating officer in the case, said: “The judges have ruled that there is a strong public interest in the full facts of this exceptional case being known, meaning that Lucas Markham and Kim Edwards can now be named.

“The murders of Elizabeth and Katie Edwards were horrific and brutal and the whole country shared a sense of shock that two juveniles, who were only 14 years old at the time, could have carried out such a horrendous act.

“I’m sure that sense of disbelief and horror will be deepened now it is known that it was Elizabeth’s own daughter who was responsible for plotting with her boyfriend to carry out the murders.

“Evidence heard in court that was previously restricted can now be reported. These include details about the behaviour and actions of Kim Edwards and Lucas Markham afterwards, which was chilling. They remained downstairs in the house, watching TV and eating food, whilst the bodies were upstairs. They showed no remorse at all when they were eventually found by officers and during their police interviews.

“These new revelations about the case will undoubtedly focus attention on Spalding once again and I would like to repeat sentiments I have made earlier, thanking the community for their cooperation throughout the case and paying tribute to the courage of Elizabeth and Katie’s family. They have endured a terrible ordeal and faced the additional anguish of knowing that this horrific crime was committed by a family member”.

