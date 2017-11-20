Try out for stage musical Priscilla in Spalding

The vibrant and flamboyant musical Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is coming to Spalding for the first time - and drag queens are needed!

It’s being staged by Spalding Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society, better known as SADOS.

And to get a feel for the forthcoming show people are invited to try out its songs, which range from the ,80s to the ,00s at sing through evenings on Tuesday, November 28 and Thursday, 30.

The sessions will be held from 7pm at The Shed (opposite the playing field) on Monks House Lane, Spalding. PE11 3LH.

All day auditions will take place on Saturday, December 2, from 10am until 5pm.

The show is being directed by Rob Nicholls and Patsy Figg, the duo behind St Nicolas Players’ recent hit performances of The Vicar of Dibley, along with SADOS Producer Jodie Schweikhardt.

Director Rob said: “We decided on this show because we knew it would be an incredible challenge.

“It is so different and has never been seen before on the South Holland Centre stage.

“The music is fantastic, ranging from the 80s to the 00’s.

“There are so many characters in this show. Some are purely acting, some purely singing and some a mix of both.

“As there are plenty of roles, the opportunities are there - not only for those with acting experience, but also for those with no experience at all.

“You get out what you put in. There are several drag queens needed, including lead roles and we’re not looking for finished, polished performances but more for rapport and connections working together.

“The more people audition, the better chance the casting panel will have in putting the right people in the right roles.

“Hopefully the Spalding audiences will really enjoy and get into the spirit of this show. It will be so much fun and the cast will have a whale of a time performing it which will come across to the audiences watching.”

Producer Jodie added: “Everyone is so welcome to join us for the sing throughs.

“The music is just awesome, so even if you decide not to go for a part, I guarantee you’ll want to be part of the chorus!

“There’s no need to book - just turn up on the night.”

The productions will be at Spalding’s South Holland Centre from May 13-19 next year.

