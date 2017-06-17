Trio’s one stop shop in Spalding for feet and beauty

Three woman have brought two separate businesses under one roof in Spalding to meet the beauty and feet health needs of clients.

Jacqui Wareing and Sarah Steel moved their business, Tip 2 Toe Nails, Beauty and Holistic Therapy, from Spring Gardens, Spalding, to its new home in The Crescent six weeks ago.

From there, spray tanning, body treatments, eye enhancements, facial, waxing, manicure and ear piercing services are all available.

Sarah said: “Jacqui started doing my nails and then got me into it, persuading me to train and to start Tip 2 Toe which has been going for seven years.

“We’ve been gradually taking more and more clients on and now we’re trying to bring more holistic therapy into the business.

“Now we have a huge beauty section, with everything from waxing to hot stones full body massage, spray tanning and facials.

We’ve been gradually taking more and more clients on and now we’re trying to bring more holistic therapy into the business Sarah Steel, Tip 2 Toe Nails, Beauty and Holistic Therapy, Spalding

“But we’re also looking for a hairdresser to come into the building on a self-employed basis.”

Two weeks ago, Jacqui and Sarah welcomed qualified foot health practitioner Elaine Garth to their base in The Crescent which is open six days a week, Monday to Friday, 9am until 6pm, and Saturdays between 9am and 2pm.

Elaine, who left her care coordinator’s job to qualify in footcare four years ago, said: “I come here to have my nails done and when Tip 2 Toe moved premises, they asked me if I wanted to rent a space.

“I had to think about it because it was a big decision to take, but I thought it would be a nice change to work with people after four years as a mobile foot health practitioner.”

As a separate business from Jacqui and Sarah’s, Elaine is available on Tuesdays between 9 and 5, although later appointments are available by request,

Jacqui said: “We were very keen to have Elaine with us and now we want to attract new clients into the clinic.”