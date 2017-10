Have your say

Spalding firefighters were called to two incidents overnight (Tuesday October 17).

At half past midnight, they extinguished a blazing fence in Royce Road and just after 3am, the crew was called to a vehicle on fire in London Road.

There was fire damage to half of the vehicle, while an adjacent car suffered heat damage.

In Crowland, village firefighers used a single hosereel to extinguish a large quantity of farm waste and waste wood which was on fire off Plank Drove, just after 10pm.