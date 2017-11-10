Tributes paid to Tony Worth, ex-Lord Lieutenant of Lincolnshire and “person of the town”

Tony Worth, the Holbeach Hurn farmer who went on to be the Queen’s representative in Lincolnshire, has died at the age of 77.

Mr Worth, who was also High Sheriff of Lincolnshire from 1990 until 1991 and a former University of Lincoln governor, passed away of Thursday after a short battle with cancer.

Married to wife Jenny for 53 years, Mr Worth was a familiar face at Remembrance Sunday observances and other official engagements, including the official opening of Pinchbeck’s Johnson Community Hospital by the Princess Royal in January 2010.

Among those paying tribute to Mr Worth were the Right Honourable Lord Taylor of Holbeach CBE who said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of Tony’s death as he was a leading farmer, a distinguished member of our community, a great person to know and a good friend.

“He died before his time and Tony will be sorely missed by us all.

“Our thoughts are with Jenny and his family at this sad time.”

Coun Martin Howard, Chairman of Holbeach Parish Council, said: “Tony was a person of the town of Holbeach who everyone admired because he was right at the forefront of everything that went on in Holbeach.

“He will be a sad loss to the town of Holbeach and there will never be anyone to take his place.”

