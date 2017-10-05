Tributes paid to Pinchbeck gym co-founder and promoter

A flood of tributes have been paid to the co-founder of a Pinchbeck gym who died suddenly.

Scott Miller (44) was taking a boxing class at Heroes Gym, off Enterprise Way, when he collapsed, unconscious, shortly before 3.15pm.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Mr Miller is thought to have died at the scene. He leaves a wife and daughter.

Joe Sharman, a personal trainer at the gym Mr Miller ran alongside business partner Vernon Gay, posted a messge on social media which said: “We’ve lost an absolute legend, something which is never easy, especially when the person had such an impact on your life.

“Fortunately, I am left with nothing but great memories and I will smile with gratitude every time I think of Scott, who it was a privilege to call a friend.”

Joe was one of nearly 40 entrants in the Mr Lincolnshire 2017 bodybuilding competition which Mr Miller helped bring to Spalding’s South Holland Centre last month after a break of 10 years.

Another post on social media from Gemma Catlin, of Bourne, said: “Scott was a good man who looked out for everyone.

“He was always laughing, joking, making everyone smile and creating good vibes wherever he went.

“I can’t believe that he’s gone and Scott will be sadly missed by many.”

Gym member and South Holland district councillor Harry Drury added: “Scott has always been, to me, a gentleman with strong morals and loyalty.

“But he was also a dedicated person which shone through in his character, appearance and through his successful business.

“Most recently, Scott spoke to me about how proud he was to bring Mr Lincolnshire to Spalding, which he said was another way of putting our town back on the map.

“He looked forward to growing the competition in our town over the coming years and I truly hope that his legacy continues.

“Scott was loved by so many people and he’ll be sadly missed by all who knew him.”

Apart from Mr Lincolnshire, Scott and Heroes Gym also helped players at Spalding Rugby Club with a specially-designed fitness programme ahead of the 2015-16 season.

Ben Williams, head coach of Spalding at the time, said: “Scott Miller was one of the nicest guys you could ever know and I’m lost for words by the fact that he’s gone.”

Another Heroes Gym member, Jack McLean, said: “I first met Scott when I was about 15 and he seemed to be the scariest person in the gym at the time.

“However, I soon learned that once the weights were down, he was in fact the funniest person in the gym.

“I’ve been to Scott for all kinds of advice in the years since, my last conversation with Scott reflecting all of this, and he always made time for me.

“Scott was such a well-known and memorable person locally and his death is a big loss for the town of Spalding.”

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were sent to Heroes Gym last Thursday in a desperate attempt to save Scott Miller’s life.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 3.12pm to an incident in Pinchbeck where the caller reported a patient who was unconscious and not breathing.

“We sent two paramedics in fast response vehicles, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance, but did not transport any patients to hospital.”

Originally from Scotland, Mr Miller opened Heroes Gym with business partner Vernon Gay in December 2014 and helped prepare a number of members for bodybuilding competition across the country.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said Mr Miller’s death was not suspicious and the matter is now in the hands of South Lincolnshire Coroner’s Office.

