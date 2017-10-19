Tributes paid to Bourne man killed in A15 crash

The family of 67 year-old Guy Salmon, who died in a collision on the A15 at Rippingale on October 11 have issued a tribute.

The tribute read: “Guy was born in Germany but spent his childhood in Loughborough before moving to the North-East.

Former teacher Guy Salmon who died in a car crash

Whilst living there he trained to become a teacher and was hugely involved in the local scouts groups.

It was during this time that he would meet and marry his wife Sarah. Sarah and Guy had three daughters; Laura, Amy and Bronwen.

In 1987 the family moved to Bourne and Guy started teaching at St George’s Primary School, in Stamford.

He would teach there, teaching mainly Year 6, for over 20 years. Guy immensely enjoyed his time teaching there.

He genuinely loved helping children grasp new ideas and learn new things and he made some fantastic friends in the colleagues he worked with. Guy retired from teaching in 2008 but he still had a very busy life.

Guy was hugely involved in Sleaford New Life Church where he worked as a visitation pastor, giving encouragement and providing company to those who were unwell or in need of a friend.

He was also ordained in 2012 in the order of St Leonard.

Guy and Sarah moved to Northorpe in 2005, where Guy served on the Thurlby Parish Council for a number of years. He and Sarah also attended the weekly communion service at St Firmin’s Church in Thurlby.

In recent years, Guy volunteered at Nene Valley Railway helping in their catering and education section.

He often spoke of the joy of being able to impart his extensive knowledge to children on all things regarding trains, a life-long passion of his, along with cars and motorbikes.

Guy also had two grandchildren, Luca and and Alba, who kept him very busy too.

Guy was very much a family man with a great sense of humour and he will be greatly missed.”