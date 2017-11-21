Tribute to Holbeach Hurn musician Bob Wilson who founded The Houndogs with his sons

Self-taught musician Bob Wilson, who founded popular professional band The Houndogs, with his three sons has died aged 75.

Bob, or Daddy Houndog, had a life-long love of music and an in-built gift to play any instrument.

Son Robert said: “He taught himself to play guitar and I think he’s tried every instrument known to man.

“If you gave him any instrument within half-an-hour he would have a tune out of it. He was naturally a great singer.”

Bob jammed with Robert, Ian and David as they were learning to play and was the natural choice to be the singer as the boys were at the age where their voices were breaking.

The Wilsons took part in a jam night at the New Inn, Holbeach St Marks, in ‘94 or ‘95 and were invited back to play the following Saturday because they were just so good.

At that point there was no band name.

Robert said: “One of our friends knew we liked Elvis and they used to call Elvis the Hillbilly Cat. We were originally called the Hillbilly Houndogs but we dropped the Hillbilly because people thought we were a country band.”

The band went semi-professional and then professional, appearing all over the UK and in Europe, and Bob sang with them until about 10 years ago when gigging became too much for him as he had developed a heart condition.

Bob was born in India and came to the UK in 1959, living in Dartford where he met wife Jill.

They moved to Saracen’s Head in 1972 before settling in Holbeach Hurn.

Bob worked as a welder in the engineering industry and also had a spell working for Tinsley Food.

He was a talented footballer in his youth who might have turned pro but for the minor matter of turning down a trial because he was so busy doing too many other things that he enjoyed.

He also had a passion for motorbikes, owning classics from the likes of Triumph.

As well as his sons and wife, Bob leaves his daughter Steph, and five grandchildren.

Bob’s funeral service takes place at 11am on Wednesday (November 22) at South Lincolnshire Crematorium, Surfleet.

