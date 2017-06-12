Tribute paid to Moulton Chapel church organist for 50 years

Parish councillors have paid tribute to an organist who served Moulton Chapel Parish Church for 50 years.

Monica Simpson (81) and her service to St James Church, currently undergoing a £250,000 restoration, was mentioned during Tuesday night’s meeting.

Mrs Simpson was married to husband Owen for more than 50 years before his death in January 2015.

Churchwarden Jean Cottam said: “I knew Monica for several years and she lived across the road from the church until she moved to Spalding nearly 20 years ago.

“But she continued to play the organ at St James and there were very, very few times when Monica wasn’t able to come and play.

“It would have to have been something serious for her not to attend.

Monica moved to Spalding nearly 20 years ago but she continued to play the organ at St James and there were very, very few times when she wasn’t able to Jean Cottam, churchwarden, St James Church, Moulton Chapel

“Her wish was to have the funeral at our church but we couldn’t because of the work so we had to use All Saints Church in Moulton instead.

“It was a very nice service, although it was so sad that Monica’s death happened so quickly.”