Trees in Sutton St James are overhanging the roads

Agricultural vehicles are having a problem negotiating some roads in Sutton St James because of overhanging trees.

Residents and parish councillors have complained to Lincolnshire county highways but say nothing ever gets done.

Parish council clerk Lin Pilcher said she attended a meeting with highways the previous week.

“They say, basically, they have not got the funding,” she said.

The clerk advised residents and members public to keep reporting highways problems, saying the more issues that are reported the more likely it is that the authority can go back to the Government and be awarded more money.

