Travellers to quit Spalding ‘camp’ within three days – council says

Travellers who have moved onto council land beside King’s Road, Spalding, are expected to quit the site soon.

A South Holland District Council spokesman said today (Monday): “We can confirm that a number of Travellers have set up camp on council owned land in King’s Road, Spalding. Our understanding is that the Travellers intend to move on within three days.

“We have provided the Travellers with bin bags which will be collected daily.

“We will also be closely monitoring the situation and will take further action if appropriate.”

The Travellers, believed to be from France, are on land close to the roundabout outside Sainsbury’s filling station.

It has served as a campsite for Travellers at various times over the last four years at least, including April last year when the site was occupied for just a few days.