Travellers pitch up at car park next to Co-Op in Market Deeping

Travellers have moved onto the car park next to the Co-Op in Market Deeping.

Inspector Mike Burnett, based in Stamford, said seven caravans had moved in yesterday evening (Monday, September 19).

Inspector Burnett said: “We are working in close liaison with the owners of the land to provide them with support and assist them with their legal remedies.

“We have spoken to the owners of the caravans to persuade them to leave the land as soon as possible.”

Inspector Burnett added that no offences had been committed but that the caravans were “causing a little bit of an inconvenience.”