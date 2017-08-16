Trapped horse is freed by fire crew in Pinchbeck

Have your say

A horse was freed by a specialist animal rescue team after it became trapped in a horsebox on land in Pinchbeck on Tuesday morning.

The crew, based at Spalding Fire Station, was called to Benner Road and reports of a horse that was wedged in its box just before 9.30am.

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said that the horse was freed without any injuries.

