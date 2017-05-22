WHAPLODE PARISH COUNCIL: Action needed on traffic bollards

Whaplode Parish Council is asking county highways officers to repair traffic bollards in the village.

At Wednesday’s meeting, Coun Paul Stafford raised concerns about dirty and broken bollards in High Road where a 30mph limit runs between its junctions with Hockney Hole Lane and East Gate.

Coun Stafford said: “At the moment, one of the bollards is lying flat because somebody has either gone over it or through it.

“Some of the time they aren’t even illuminated and this has been reported two or three times.

A Lincolnshire County Council highways spokesman said: “We are aware of the issue and a programme of repairs to traffic bollards is currently under way in the Boston and Spalding areas.

“The necessary maintenance at Whaplode should be carried out by the end of May.”