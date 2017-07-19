UPDATE WEDNESDAY 4.05PM: A16/B1166 Crowland crash leaves ‘walking wounded’

Police have confirmed that a two-car crash on the A16 Crowland left a number of casualties they described as “walking wounded”.

A Vauxhall Zafira and a Ford Focus collided near the junction of the A16 with the B1166 James Road turn-off for Crowland itself and Hull’s Drove towards Shepeau Stow.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said: “I didn’t see the crash but I drove past it as it was being reported at 1.50pm.

“There were two cars and one of them had a bonnet that was crushed significantly.

“Around eight people were sat on the grass verge by the side of the road.”

A spokesman for Lincolnshire police, said: “The injuries are described as ‘walking wounded’, not serious, and we’re just waiting for the vehicles to be recovered so that traffic can pass in the southbound lane which is still open. “Recovery of both vehicles and the clearing of the road should be done within the hour.”

Meanwhile, an East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said that one person had been taken to hospital.

BREAKING NEWS WEDNESDAY 3.35PM: Two-car crash on A16 in Crowland

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash at the A16/B1166 junction in Crowland today.

It happened at about 1.45pm near the so-called Radar Junction between James Road and Hull’s Drove.

An eye-witness at the scene, who asked not to be named, said: “There was a black car that looked like it had a serious dent in the front of it and I saw a lot of people sat on the grass verge at the side of the road.”

More details as soon as we have them.