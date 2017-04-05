UPDATE WEDNESDAY 12.20PM: Woman taken to hospital after Spalding collision

A woman has been taken to hospital after she was hit by a car in Spalding today.

The accident happened when a woman was in collision with a black Smart car in Sheep Market, reported to police at 11.15am.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed that the woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with injuries described as being “minor”.

