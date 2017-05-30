UPDATE TUESDAY 2.45PM: Police look into Holbeach crash which left boy with ‘multiple injuries’

Police have confirmed that “specialist officers” are dealing with a crash in Holbeach which left a young boy with “multiple injuries”.

A four-year-old boy from Holbeach is “serious but stable” after a scooter he was riding collided with a white Proton pick-up truck at Tesco Superstore’s car park in Boston Road South at about 12.50pm on Saturday.

Inspector Gareth Boxall, Community Policing Inspector for South Holland, said that no arrests had been made in connection with the accident.

He added: “Specialist officers are investigation the incident which involved a four-year-child from the Holbeach area.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance said: “Our air ambulance arrived on scene in 20 minutes and our crew treated a patient suffering from multiple injuries.

“They were then airlifted to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, and our crew returned to base at 2.56pm.

“This was one of three missions undertaken by the crew on Saturday.

Anyone who saw the collision should call 101, quoting incident 253 of May 27.

